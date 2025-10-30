Pune Grand Tour to put India on global cycling map: CM Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that Pune will host The Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first UCI 2.2 international professional men’s cycling stage race, from January 19 to 23, 2026. The multi-stage event will put India on the global cycling map and serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Fadnavis unveiled the race’s logo, mascot, and official jersey, highlighting government support to establish Pune as a global sports and tourism hub.

“The Pune Grand Tour is not just a cycling event. Through it, we aim to promote sports, boost tourism, and drive economic growth,” the chief minister said.

He also highlighted Pune’s rich cycling legacy, recalling the city’s long association with the sport.

“Pune has always been the home of cycling. The world now sees bicycles as a status symbol, and cyclists are gaining new respect. Pune deserves to lead this revival,” Fadnavis added.

Deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar joined Fadnavis at the unveiling, along with representatives from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, and the Pune District Administration. The Pune Grand Tour will cover 437 km, traversing Pune’s urban roads, hilly terrains, and rural landscapes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Vikram Pendse Bicycle Museum in the city, which showcases rare bicycles from across the globe. He went on to highlight that the city has been hosting cycling competitions since 1945, including the renowned Khandala Ghat race.

“In times of rising lifestyle diseases, traffic congestion, and pollution, cycling must regain prominence just as it has in Western countries,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis lauded senior cyclist Nirupama Bhave, 77, who recently cycled across India to mark her birthday, calling her “an inspiration for the next generation of riders.”

“Cycling has a 150-year history in India, and now we are putting India and Pune firmly on the global map,” he said.

Deputy CM Pawar echoed the sentiment, calling the Pune Grand Tour a step toward reviving the city’s identity as India’s cycling capital.

“In the seventies and eighties, every household in Pune had a bicycle — it was the heartbeat of the city. Over time, we became a two-wheeler city. It’s time we reclaim that legacy,” Pawar said.

Minister of State Raksha Khadse described the event as a historic milestone for Pune and the nation.

“This event projects India as a global sporting destination. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Mission, we are promoting fitness and health through cycling,” Khadse said.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, who also serves as Pune Grand Tour in-charge, said the event represents a bold step for Indian cycling.

“The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will inspire India’s youth to take up cycling professionally. We want to build a legacy where cycling is not just recreation, but a pathway to global sporting excellence,” Dudi said.