Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women’s wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label ‘Noor’ online.
Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products. It has taken her three years to set up her business, started with the help of self-help groups and mentorship from Anam Prem.
Anam Prem, a platform set up by volunteers to help trans and hijras showcase their skills, talents, capabilities and identities, organised its first empowerment mela in Pune.
Ritesh from Mumbai started his pret a porter (ready to wear) line called Ridem as he believes in unisex clothing. “I love making clothes and always felt why can’t clothes also be unisex instead of being labelled as for men or for women. Hence, my designs do not define any category and everyone can wear them. Cocoon helped me set up my own website from where I can sell and also consult,” he said.
“Each of these women/men have been trained at a special workshop held on April 8, 2022 at DY Patil International University, Akurdi, called the Cocoon (Connect, Collaborate and Network), a first-of-its-kind platform to network, organise, collaborate, facilitate, provide linkages, and create a support tribe of trans entrepreneurs and diverse collaborators,” said Krupali Bidaye, volunteer, Anam Prem.
“The platform aims to connect trans entrepreneurs to a pool of facilitators from various fields, aiming to provide impetus to trans entrepreneurship and livelihoods leading to greater inclusion and acceptance. The Cocoon mentor-mentee meet-up and workshop is facilitated,” she said.
Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Ajay Charthankar, deputy commissioner, social welfare, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) inaugurated the mela.
“This mela is relevant and we try to sensitise students about such initiatives and the need for such a platform. Infact, we are looking at starting entrepreneurial certificate courses through the university which can further help them and these courses will be inclusive so as to not discriminate them but look at wholesome education,” said Karmalkar.
Charthankar appreciated the delicacies served by Nigar Sheikh and Nikita who had set up food stalls showing their culinary and entrepreneurial skills.
He said, “It is important to make them part of the society and we will be setting up skilling programmes for 100 transgenders in PCMC in May.”
-
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics