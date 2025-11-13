Pune land deal: Bawankule seeks clarification on double stamp duty notice

Pune: Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said he would seek a clarification from the stamps and registration department over a notice issued to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, demanding payment of double stamp duty of about ₹42 crore, even though the controversial Mundhwa land deal is being cancelled. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he would seek clarification from stamps and registration department over double stamp duty notice issued to firm linked to DyCM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar. (HT)

The joint inspector general of registration had served the notice last Friday, directing the company to pay double stamp duty before executing a cancellation deed for the land in Pune’s Mundhwa area.

The land transaction — valued at ₹300 crore for a plot allegedly worth ₹1,800 crore — has sparked political outrage, prompting Ajit Pawar to announce that the sale deed would be revoked.

“It is government land. I will ask the stamps and registration department to explain under which category the ₹42 crore has been sought and why such a demand was made when the sale deed itself is being cancelled,” Bawankule said, adding that he would also direct the inspector general of registration (IGR) to examine the circumstances behind the notice.

The minister said that Parth’s name does not figure in the FIR, as the complaint is based strictly on the names listed in the registered sale deed.

Bawankule also met activist Anjali Damania, who has been pursuing the matter, and said she could submit any evidence she has to the inquiry committee headed by additional chief secretary Vikas Kharage. “Kharage is a clean officer and will not allow any interference in the probe,” the minister said.

FIRs have been filed against those involved in the execution of the sale deed, including Digvijay Patil of Amadea Enterprises, Shital Tejwani, who represented 272 supposed landowners through a power of attorney, and sub-registrar RB Taru, for alleged misappropriation and cheating.

Officials said the firm will still need to pay double the stamp duty—about ₹42 crore—if it wants to legally cancel the transaction. Ajit Pawar has maintained that Parth was unaware the land purchased by the company belonged to the government.