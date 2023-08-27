Despite awareness drives, eye donations still at large deficit

PUNE According to officials, a series of activities will be held until September 8 to raise public awareness about the importance of eye donation and to encourage people to pledge their eyes for donation after death. (HT PHOTO)

Over two million Indians suffer from corneal blindness; yet, due to a lack of awareness, as well as myths and fears surrounding eye donation, cornea collection in India can only cover the needs of one-fourth of the patients.

The Aundh District Hospital (ADH) and the District Blindness Control Society launched an eye donation awareness campaign on Friday to mark the start of the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight (NEDF). For the past 38 years, NEDF has been observed yearly between August 25 and September 8 across the country to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation and dispel stereotypes about it.

The district authorities during the campaign will conduct activities to reach out to common people, especially the youth, to disseminate awareness and to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of cornea.

Dr Anjali Kulkarni, district Ophthalmic surgeon, said, the awareness programmes on eye donation would be held in the rural and urban areas of the district till September 8.

“We will conduct awareness talks; distribute pamphlets and conduct events at primary health centres, hospitals, schools, colleges and public places. Today (Saturday) Badminton competition was organized as part of the eye donation programme,” she said.

Myths about eye donation, such as those with poor eyesight being unable to donate eyes, eventual blindness, and eye donation disfiguring their face, will be busted during the activity.

According to Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, eye donation can occur only after a person’s death, and consent from their family members is required.

“It is also critical that those pledging to donate their eyes inform their family members and ask them to honour their wish. Vision is essential for carrying out daily activities. However, many are not fortunate enough to experience that due to chronic diseases, visual impairments, or injuries. An eye donation from a donor can only help such people to get vision,” he explained.

