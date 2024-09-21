Pune likely to witness rainfall activity from September 23  

The latest weather forecast suggests rainfall activities are to increase again in Pune and part of Maharashtra from September 23 onwards. The system approaching the Bay of Bengal will lead to more rainfall in the state for the next two weeks, the weather scientists said. They also said that with a delay of 4-5 days, the condition is now favourable for monsoon withdrawal which would begin from Rajasthan. With the southwest monsoon officially ending on September 30, weather scientists are now looking forward to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country. (HT PHOTO)

This year, the state has experienced a good amount of rainfall in June, July and August. With the southwest monsoon officially ending on September 30, weather scientists are now looking forward to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country.

“The monsoon withdrawal which normally commences around September 17 from Rajasthan, is delayed by 4-5 days this year,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There is a forecast that even Maharashtra is likely to experience a delay in the monsoon withdrawal.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division at IMD Pune said, “In Maharashtra, the monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to start before October and there are chances that the withdrawal of SW-Monsoon from Central India likely be delayed.”

In the state, the normal date for monsoon withdrawal is around October 5.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune said, “The IMD model suggests that there will be an increase in rainfall activities between September 23 - 25 September. The IMD will update the forecast from time to time. Currently, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha areas. On September 24 there will be widespread rainfall in the state.”

Speaking about the rainfall in Pune and Maharashtra, Kashyapi said, “A system is forming in northeast and central Bay of Bengal and will be moving towards north-northwest. It will bring rainfall to Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days. The extended range model indicates that between

September 27 and October 10, the rainfall activities likely be more in central India, Maharashtra and even in Pune due to the formation of another system in the Bay of Bengal. Hence there are chances of rainfall during the Navaratri festival which will start in the first week of October.”