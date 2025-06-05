Pune likely to witness surge in rainfall activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall activity across Pune and nearby regions between June 5 and June 8. Although the progress of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra has remained stalled for the past four to five days, weather systems developing over central India are expected to trigger showers across the state. This includes light to moderate rainfall spells in Pune city and its surrounding areas. According to SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, the city can expect an uptick in rainfall over the next few days. (HT)

On Wednesday, June 4, the city witnessed widespread moderate rainfall despite no specific alert being issued by the IMD for the day. Shivajinagar, which serves as the IMD’s official rain gauge for the city, recorded 16.7 mm of rain, categorising it as a moderate spell. Several other parts of the city and district also received rainfall.

The increased rainfall is being attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation located over South Gujarat and adjoining areas, along with a north-south trough extending near longitude 87°E and latitude 22°N. These systems are influencing weather conditions across Maharashtra and are likely to bring light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) to parts of Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions.

In Pune, early morning showers were reported in several areas, including Kondhwa, Katraj, Warje, and Lohegaon, leading to minor traffic slowdowns though no major waterlogging or damage was reported. Rural and ghat areas also saw significant rain. Nimgiri in Mulshi tehsil received the highest rainfall at 25 mm, followed by Malin (22 mm), Kurvande and Hadapsar (17.5 mm each), and Pashan and Shivajinagar (16.7 mm). Other areas like Bhor (13 mm), Lohegaon (10 mm), and Chinchwad (8 mm) also saw notable precipitation.

While the monsoon is yet to make significant progress across the state, these developments indicate the beginning of more active rainfall conditions in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Pune dipped below the normal level. As per the official data, the maximum temperature in Pune was 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was below the normal level by 7.3 degrees Celsius. At 22.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was also below the normal level by 1 degree.