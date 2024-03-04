Pune logs 13 degrees Celcius; temps likely to drop further

With clear skies, the city started receiving cool northerly winds that resulted in a significant drop in minimum temperature in Pune city. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, on Monday, March 4, Shivajinagar recorded the morning temperature as 13 degrees Celsius. After experiencing a temperature of 20 degrees on March 20, Pune started experiencing a gradual decrease in minimum temperature. (HT PHOTO)

In the last 24 hours, the temperature dropped by 3 degrees and as per the IMD’s forecast it is likely to drop further in single digits in the upcoming 2-3 days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For the last 5 to 6 days, the city has been experiencing scorching heat due to the temperature rise. A western disturbance moving from west to east and local weather instability due to opposite wind interaction has affected weather conditions in Pune. During this time, the city’s minimum temperature increased by 8 degrees within 24 hours.

After experiencing a temperature of 20 degrees on March 20, Pune started experiencing a gradual decrease in minimum temperature.

On March 3, the temperature was logged as 16 degrees Celsius. It dropped by three degrees within 24 hours and reached 13 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was below normal levels by 1 degree.

Speaking about the current weather conditions and forecast, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune said “Currently Pune is experiencing a clear sky and in the absence of strong weather systems, the city is seeing a decrease in minimum temperature. This condition is going to continue for the next 2-3 days, and the temperature is likely to decrease by 4-5 degrees during this period. A single-digit temperature possibility can’t be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, in some areas of Pune district, the minimum temperature has already dropped to 10 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD data, the Shirur and Lonavala areas on Monday recorded temperatures at 10.7 and 10.9 degrees respectively. Five locations in Pune districts, Ambegaon (11.3), Haveli (11.5), Narayangaon (11.6), Malin (11.6), and NDA (11.9) reported temperatures in the range of 11 degrees.