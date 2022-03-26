Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter
pune news

Pune man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s grandmother after which the accused was arrested under IPC 376, 377 and POCSO Act
API Nakul Nyamne, the investigation officer in the case, said based on the complaint the accused was arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Hinjewadi police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter between March 13 and March 14 at their rental house.

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s grandmother after which the accused was arrested under IPC 376, 377 and POCSO Act.

API Nakul Nyamne, the investigation officer in the case, said based on the complaint the accused was arrested.

