Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man falls for online scam, loses 16.87 lakh

Pune man falls for online scam, loses 16.87 lakh

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 03, 2023 10:45 PM IST

They offered the victim an opportunity of earning extra money by doing a few online tasks for them. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported the event to authorities, explaining how he was deceived by the online scam

Pune:

A case regarding the same has been registered with the Cyber police on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case regarding the same has been registered with the Cyber police on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 40-year-old man from Pune was tricked by cyber fraudsters and lost a large sum of 16.87 lakh. According to police, it started when the victim received a random message on a popular social media platform. The message was from someone pretending to be a representative of a well-known company.

They offered the victim an opportunity of earning extra money by doing a few online tasks for them. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported the event to authorities, explaining how he was deceived by the online scam.

A case regarding the same has been registered with the Cyber police on Friday.

Initially, excited about the idea of earning extra income, the victim agreed to the offer he received online. Over a few weeks, he completed tasks and received regular payments. However, he didn’t know that this was all part of the scam. As per the report, the incident happened between May 8 this year till last week.

As the victim became more involved, the fraudsters convinced him to invest more money in various online ventures, promising high returns. Believing them, the victim transferred a sum of 16.87 lakh in eight different transactions to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the victim realised he had been tricked, he reported the incident to the police. He provided them with details of his online interactions and bank transactions to help with their investigation.

The police are now investigating the case with the help of cybercrime experts. They are working to find and arrest the fraudsters responsible for this scam.

Meenal Patil, senior police inspector at Cyber Police Station said, “Accused lured the victim to earn extra money and asked him to complete a task against which he will earn money. Initially, the victim received regular payouts but soon he came to know that he has been duped and reached the Cyber Police Station.’’

Patil further told that such task frauds are common, hence people should be careful when unknown people ask to participate in any such task-related work to earn extra money.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune
pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out