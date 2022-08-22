Pune: Man forces wife to bathe naked in public during black magic ritual to conceive male child, four people arrested
A 38-year-old city-based businessman forced his wife to bathe naked in public under Maleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district, as part of a black magic ritual initiated by a godman who assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child
Following a complaint from the woman on Sunday, Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Black Magic Act. Four people including the man, his father (64), mother (62) and the godman have been arrested.
The woman in her complaint alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child.
According to a complainant the man and his parents took her to a godman in Jayasingpur, Kolhapur district. The godman asked them to perform a ‘pooja’ as the woman was under the influence of black magic. They performed pooja at their house in Ambegaon Budruk and offices based in Akurdi, Shirol and Survad village in Indapur tehsil. He then asked them to make the complainant bathe naked under the waterfall in public and assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child.
The complainant further alleged that her husband had taken a loan of ₹75 lakh on her property by forging her signature and also took away her jewellery for business purposes.
Police have registered a case under sections 498 a (cruelty by the husband or his relatives), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC along with section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
Police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar is investigating the case further.
-
Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
-
Ludhiana | Just 3 railway police personnel deputed to nab 427 proclaimed offenders
While Ludhiana railway police has the maximum number of proclaimed offenders (POs) in the state, mere three men have been deputed here to nab 427 absconders— registered in the records of Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. GRP, however, has around 730 POs across Punjab. In Ludhiana, after the retirement of two cops in the PO wing, no staff was added for three months, hindering the work efficiency.
-
Six booked for creating ruckus in Pune’s Don Bosco school
The police on Sunday have booked six persons for creating a ruckus and abusing teachers at Don Bosco school in Yerawada. The accused have been identified as Ajay Janrao, Prakash Bansode, Shyam Sadaphule and three others. The police said that the accused are members of Bhimshakti Samajik Sanstha and alleged that a school teacher made controversial statement against Sambhaji Maharaj.
-
PMC to recover Rs9.31 crore as land rent from PMPML
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to recover Rs. 9.31 crore as rent dues from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited for the 23 open spaces and three constructed plots provided to the public transport utility. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked the administration to recover the rent dues while allocating funds to PMPML for operation losses. Though PMPML is a separate entity, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations are its shareholders.
-
Rider overtaking truck from wrong side collides with car in Talegaon, car’s camera records incident
A biker riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side was injured after a collision with a car, as he was trying to overtake a truck, said police officials on Monday. The incident, which took place at Talegaon Dabhade on August 20, was recorded in the car's front camera. Driver of the car Pravin Darvade, has lodged a police complaint against motorcyclist and a case was registered.
