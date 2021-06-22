Pune man held for email saying bomb planted in state secretariat

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Pune for allegedly sending an e-mail to officials on Monday claiming to have planted a bomb at the state secretariate. Shailesh Shinde is believed to have sent the email in frustration over the loss of his son’s academic year.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searched the secretariate but found nothing suspicious after the email was sent.

Shinde, who is in his 40s, was handed over to the Mumbai Police that brought him to the city overnight. People aware of the matter said during interrogation, he told police he was frustrated over not getting school admission for his son in Pune due to which his son lost an academic year. He unsuccessfully sought the education department’s help.

A case has been registered against Shinde for creating the bomb scare.

On May 30, a caller threatened to blow off the secretariat building. The caller was later identified as Nagpur resident Sagar Mandhare, who was angry over the state’s failure in compensating him for the land acquired from him for a public project.