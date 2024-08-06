 Pune man loses ₹49 lakh to cyber fraud - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
Pune man loses 49 lakh to cyber fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 07, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Sinhgad Police case: Cyber cheat posed as policeman, siphoned off ₹49.20 lakh from a 74-year-old man on August 5. Investigation ongoing.

The Sinhgad Police have registered a case against a cyber cheat for posing as a policeman and siphoning off 49.20 lakh from the account of a 74-year-old man. The incident occurred on August 5.

The police have involved BNS 319 (2), 318 (4), 3(5) 204 and section 66 D of IT Act against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the accused contacted the victim on his phone and posed as a policeman and intimidated him. Later he ensured that the victim credited the amount to his account.

The police have involved BNS 319 (2), 318 (4), 3(5) 204 and section 66 D of IT Act against the accused.

Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar said, “A probe has been ordered and a forensic investigation is underway to track the accused.”

