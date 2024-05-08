Pune Metro commuters insured for the price of ticket 

In a first for public transport in the city, Maha-Metro has obtained an annual comprehensive insurance policy for all those using Pune Metro lines 1 and 2. The gesture comes at a time when the daily average number of passengers travelling on the two lines has crossed 70,000. The policy covers accidents, disability and death caused by unforeseen circumstances as well as medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the Metro commute. (HT PHOTO)

The decision to obtain the policy was taken after conducting a detailed risk analysis and considering the likely hazards that commuters could face. The policy covers accidents, disability and death caused by unforeseen circumstances as well as medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the Metro commute.

Pune Metro has covered a sum insured of ₹4 lakh for death and ₹2 lakh for permanent disability under the Insurance of group personal accident policy and money insurance of Pune Metro Rail Project. It covers all passengers who have a valid ticket, pass, smart card/ QR Code, and valid permission (except in areas where the ticket is exempt) present either in a Pune metro building/ station in a train or anywhere in the station premises, including paid and unpaid areas of the metro station building.

The policy has also secured a sum of ₹1 lakh cash for burglary and theft for 24 metro stations. The period of the Insurance policy is valid from March 31, 2024, to March 30, 2025.

Other than insurance, Maha-Metro has tied up around 28 city-based hospitals for medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the commute for hospitalisation and outpatient treatment.