Pune Metro increases trip frequency

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has increased the frequency of trains on both the Pune lines 1 and 2 with four more daily trips on each line. The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. (HT PHOTO)

During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the trains will run every seven minutes instead of earlier 7.30 minutes. The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. Off-peak hour frequency remains at 10 minutes.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Now, the facility could accommodate more travellers during peak hours.”