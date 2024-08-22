Pune Metro increases trip frequency

During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the trains will run every seven minutes instead of earlier 7.30 minutes
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has increased the frequency of trains on both the Pune lines 1 and 2 with four more daily trips on each line.
During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the trains will run every seven minutes instead of earlier 7.30 minutes. The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. Off-peak hour frequency remains at 10 minutes.
Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Now, the facility could accommodate more travellers during peak hours.”