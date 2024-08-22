 Pune Metro increases trip frequency - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Metro increases trip frequency

BySiddharth Gadkari
Aug 22, 2024 06:10 AM IST

During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the trains will run every seven minutes instead of earlier 7.30 minutes

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has increased the frequency of trains on both the Pune lines 1 and 2 with four more daily trips on each line.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. (HT PHOTO)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. (HT PHOTO)

During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the trains will run every seven minutes instead of earlier 7.30 minutes. The Pimpri-Chinchwad to District Court route will now have 117 trips daily, up from 113. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will increase from 114 to 118 trips. Off-peak hour frequency remains at 10 minutes.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Now, the facility could accommodate more travellers during peak hours.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune Metro increases trip frequency
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On