Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Metro launches ‘Ek Pune Transit Card’ 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 08, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Pune Metro introduce ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification

PUNE: Pune Metro has introduced a new ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ for commuters, making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification. This new card joins the existing ‘ek Pune card’ and ‘vidyarthi pass card’ for students, which have already been widely adopted by travellers. So far, 46,659 ‘Ek Pune Cards’ and 15,865 ‘Vidyarthi Pass Cards’ have been sold. 

Pune Metro introduce ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification. (HT FILE)
Pune Metro introduce ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification. (HT FILE)

The new card was launched on Monday, and unlike other cards, the non-KYC transit card requires no documents for purchase and is solely for travel purposes. 

Shravan Hardikar Maha-Metro managing director said, “ This is the first time a non-KYC transferable travel card is being introduced in India, which is a matter of pride for Pune residents. Over 75% of Pune Metro tickets are already purchased digitally, the highest in India.” 

The non-KYC card offers the same travel discounts as the ‘ek Pune card’—a 10% discount on weekdays and a 30% discount on weekends.   

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On