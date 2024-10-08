Pune Metro launches ‘Ek Pune Transit Card’ 

PUNE: Pune Metro has introduced a new ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ for commuters, making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification. This new card joins the existing ‘ek Pune card’ and ‘vidyarthi pass card’ for students, which have already been widely adopted by travellers. So far, 46,659 ‘Ek Pune Cards’ and 15,865 ‘Vidyarthi Pass Cards’ have been sold. Pune Metro introduce ‘non-KYC ek Pune transit card’ making it easier to purchase tickets without the need for identity verification. (HT FILE)

The new card was launched on Monday, and unlike other cards, the non-KYC transit card requires no documents for purchase and is solely for travel purposes.

Shravan Hardikar Maha-Metro managing director said, “ This is the first time a non-KYC transferable travel card is being introduced in India, which is a matter of pride for Pune residents. Over 75% of Pune Metro tickets are already purchased digitally, the highest in India.”

The non-KYC card offers the same travel discounts as the ‘ek Pune card’—a 10% discount on weekdays and a 30% discount on weekends.