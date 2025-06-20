Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pune Metro’s steel material lying in riverbed even as water released from Khadakwasla dam

ByAbhay Khiarnar
Jun 20, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Heavy rainfall has increased water levels, prompting the Khadakwasla dam to release 8734 cusecs into the Mutha River, affecting metro work materials.

Though the irrigation department had started releasing the water from Khadakwasla dam on Thursday, the steel material used for metro work is lying in the riverbed near Bhide bridge at Deccan.

Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a steady rise in water levels, prompting the irrigation department to increase the discharge from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha River. (MAHENDRA KOLE/HT PHOTO)
Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a steady rise in water levels, prompting the irrigation department to increase the discharge from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha River. (MAHENDRA KOLE/HT PHOTO)

Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a steady rise in water levels, prompting the irrigation department to increase the discharge from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha River. At least 8734 cusecs of water was released by 7 pm, said officials.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “We have already instructed the contractor to remove the material lying in the riverbed by considering the rainy season. We will instruct him again to remove it on a priority basis.”

The Maha-Metro is erecting the pedestrian bridge which will connect the Peth areas to the Deccan Metro station. The commuters travelling by metro would be able to go directly to Narayan Peth and Alka Talkies Chowk area from this pedestrian bridge.

