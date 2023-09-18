News / Cities / Pune News / Pune metro service to run till midnight during Ganesh festival

Pune metro service to run till midnight during Ganesh festival

BySiddharth Gadkari
Sep 18, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has instructed Maha-Metro to extend the timing of the Pune Metro rail service until midnight during the last seven days of Ganesh festival.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials to run the Pune Metro rail service till midnight during the last seven days of Ganesh festival to help devotees visit pandals.

Currently, the metro rail is operational between 6am and 10pm every day.

Pawar and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil took the decision at a review meeting with Maha-Metro recently.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO), Maha-Metro, said, “As per the instructions of the ministers, we have decided to extend timing of metro rail service. It will be operated from September 22-27 September from 6am to midnight and 6am to 2pm on September 28.”

Pawar said, “I have told Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar to take steps to operate metro rail till midnight during the Ganesh festival.”

Recently, Maha-Metro had extended the service from 7am to 6pm to help commuters board the Deccan Queen Express.

