PMC, PMPML to hire 300 buses for metro feeder service

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 01, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have put a proposal before the board of directors to hire 300 buses to provide feeder service for Pune Metro commuters.

PMC, PMPML have put a proposal before the board of directors to hire 300 buses to provide feeder service for Pune Metro commuters. (HT)

“The ridership has increased on Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic, Phugewadi to Civil Court, Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic and PCMC to Vanaz routes,” a civic official said, adding that lack of space for parking vehicles near metro stations has caused the need for bus feeder service.

“PMC plans to utilise the 300-crore fund allocated under the 15th Finance Commission to also procure buses that will help reduce pollution and benefit residents,” the official said.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “Maha-Metro had requested for parking space near metro stations and feeder service from PMC.”

Shrinivas Bonala, chief engineer project, PMC, said, “A joint committee of Maha-Metro and PMC has been formed to identify parking places near metro stations.”

Recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed PMPML and Maha-Metro to start the feeder service.

Friday, September 01, 2023
