Pune Metro to start operations from 3pm today

PUNE The Pune Metro which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11.30 am at Garware College station on Sunday will be open for the public from 3 pm.

From Monday onwards Metro will provide service from 8 am to 9 pm every day.

PM Modi will be travelling in Metro from Garware college station to Anand nagar station. The distance is expected to get covered within nine minutes.

Two routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) in the city– Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (33.29km) will be operational for commercial use in the first phase.

The complete route of the first phase is expected to be operational by December 2022.

Metro fare

March 6 Metro service will commence from 3pm

From March 7 timings of metro will be 8am to 9pm

Metro available at every 30 minutes

Route no 1 Garware College to Vanaz (one way ticket fare)

Station; Fare

Garware college: Rs10; Rs10; Rs20; Rs20

Nal Stop; 10; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20

Ideal Colony; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10

Anand nagar; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10

Vanaz; Rs20; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10

Route no 2: Pimpri-Chinchwad station to Phugewadi (one way ticket fare)

Station; Fare

PCMC; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20; Rs20

Sant Tukaram nagar; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20

Bhosari; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10

Kasarwadi; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10

Phugewadi; Rs20; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10

*** For two-way ticket on both the routes fare will be Rs30