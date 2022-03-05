Pune Metro to start operations from 3pm today
PUNE The Pune Metro which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11.30 am at Garware College station on Sunday will be open for the public from 3 pm.
From Monday onwards Metro will provide service from 8 am to 9 pm every day.
PM Modi will be travelling in Metro from Garware college station to Anand nagar station. The distance is expected to get covered within nine minutes.
Two routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) in the city– Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (33.29km) will be operational for commercial use in the first phase.
The complete route of the first phase is expected to be operational by December 2022.
Metro fare
March 6 Metro service will commence from 3pm
From March 7 timings of metro will be 8am to 9pm
Metro available at every 30 minutes
Route no 1 Garware College to Vanaz (one way ticket fare)
Station; Fare
Garware college: Rs10; Rs10; Rs20; Rs20
Nal Stop; 10; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20
Ideal Colony; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10
Anand nagar; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10
Vanaz; Rs20; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10
Route no 2: Pimpri-Chinchwad station to Phugewadi (one way ticket fare)
Station; Fare
PCMC; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20; Rs20
Sant Tukaram nagar; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10; Rs20
Bhosari; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10; Rs10
Kasarwadi; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10; --; Rs10
Phugewadi; Rs20; Rs20; Rs10; Rs10
*** For two-way ticket on both the routes fare will be Rs30
