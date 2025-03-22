Pune minibus fire: Driver’s salary was paid on time, says owner of company

Niten Shah, owner of Vyoma Graphics, on Friday clarified that the driver’s salary was paid on time and no payment was pending. The company lost four employees in a minibus fire on March 19 due to an alleged act of sabotage by the driver. (PTI FILE)

The company lost four employees in a minibus fire on March 19 due to an alleged act of sabotage by the driver.

Hinjewadi police, on Thursday, booked the minibus driver Janardhan Humbardekar, 56, a resident of Warje, who allegedly set the bus on fire due to work-related grievances, including constant quarrels with employees he was ferrying.

Besides, Humbardekar has mentioned in his statement to the police that he was agitated with the workers and the company administration for delaying his salary for two months and forcing him to do additional work beyond driving, said police.

Shah said, “The driver’s salary is not pending, and payments were made on time. We are in a state of shock after the incident. Police investigation is ongoing, and we are fully cooperating with them. We are helping the injured for medical treatment and they are hospitalised.”

According to the police, the post-mortem of four deceased stated, the cause of death as ‘shock due to burns.’ The incident was registered as an accidental death at Hinjewadi police station. However, now the case has been registered against Humbardekar, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1) and 109(1) for causing death and serious injuries to company workers by setting the bus on fire, they said.

Driver’s family claims he is being framed

Humbardekar’s family members have accused the police of falsely implicating him in the case. They have raised questions about the police investigation, claiming that Janardan’s statement was recorded when he couldn’t even speak. “How can such a statement be considered valid?” they questioned.

Neha, 52, wife of Humbardekar, said, “I tried to speak with him three times, but he could not even speak a word at the hospital. How can he record or give a statement for over an hour to the police in such a state.”

Raising concerns about the investigation, the family questioned how can Humbardekar bring the flammable chemical inside the company premises without anyone stopping him, amid security at the company.

Refuting the allegation, Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “The team is investigating the case and has all the evidence. We have proof of Humbardekar carrying the five litres of can with the chemical. We have taken all testimonials and statements of other employees and victims and company staff,” he said.

DCP, Gaikwad, further, said, “The accused is currently under medical detention and will be taken into custody once he is discharged from the hospital.”