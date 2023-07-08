Declare results on priority: Patil instructs Maha varsities

PUNE: In response to a rising number of student complaints about difficulty in getting admission to post-graduate courses due to the results of most degree courses not having been declared by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and several other non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra, Pune guardian minister and minister of higher and technical education, Chandrakant Patil, held an urgent meeting with senior officials of all state universities wherein he instructed them to declare the results of all degree courses on priority basis. Chandrakant Patil holds urgent meeting with officials of state universities instructing them to declare results of degree courses on priority basis following complaints by students. (HT)

The meeting regarding the examination results of all non-agricultural universities in the state, chaired by Patil, was held in Mumbai. During the meeting, Patil instructed senior officials of all non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra to declare the results of degree courses within the prescribed timeframe. Principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, Vikas Chandra Rastogi; director of higher education, Shailendra Devlankar; deputy secretary of the higher education department, Ajit Baviskar; state common entrance examination hall commissioner, Mahendra Varbhuvan; officials of all non-agricultural universities in the state; and related officials were present at the meeting.

A few days ago, Maharashtra governor and chancellor of universities, Ramesh Bais, had reprimanded the universities for not declaring the results on time. However, the situation has not changed much ever since. The results of most of the state universities are on hold and the students are not getting their re-evaluation results either.

Admissions to MBA and other post-graduate courses have started after the results of the common entrance test (CET). Students may face difficulties in admissions if the results are not made available early. They may also suffer educational losses. Student complaints have started increasing which is why Patil has strongly warned the officials about declaring the results on priority basis during the meeting.

Manish Jain, a student, said, “I have appeared for the LLB last year examinations and want to take admission to a post-graduate course now. But as the results have not yet been declared by the SPPU, I cannot take admission.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON