PMC demands 20.90 TMC water despite 24x7 supply scheme

Despite having started implementation of the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme in Pune city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department has placed a demand for 20.90 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the state water resources department, up from the demand for 20.34 TMC water placed last year.

Ever since the merger of the villages with the PMC, first in 2017 and then in 2021, the demand for water has been increasing, what with the city population having crossed 50 lakhs.

This year, the PMC has placed a demand for 20.90 TMC water before PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar. In 2020-21, the floating population increased from 260,422 to 265,630 whereas the city population increased from 5,806,723 to 5,916,099 according to the PMC. This year, the PMC has demanded 20.90 TMC water from the Khadakwasla irrigation division of the state water resources department, considering a 2 to 2.5% increase in population. While the PMC had claimed that the demand for water would reduce after implementation of the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, the same hasn’t happened, yet.

Ramdas Taru, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, PMC, said, “As per the agreement with the Khadakwasla division, we have sanctioned a water quota of 16.50 TMC per year. We have been consuming 20.34 TMC water so far. We are paying additional charges to the water resources department for using additional water as mentioned in the agreement.”

“As per our calculation, the demand for water has only been increased by 0.56 TMC which is very nominal and calculated based on a 2.5% increase in population of the city including the merged villages. The water demand will decrease when the 24x7 equitable water scheme is implemented on a uniform basis in the city area. Till date, we have had to draw additional water from the Khadakwasla irrigation divison,” he said.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer in charge of the 24x7 scheme, said, “We have said that we will reduce demand for water by providing water through water meters to residents and reduce water losses from the existing 40 to 15%. We have started work to minimise operational losses. We have also implemented the scheme in 12 out of the total 141 district metering zones (DMCs) but we haven’t started charging for water in these zones. Therefore, the water usage hasn’t reduced. When we start charging as per the water meters, residents will keep usage in check.”

Vijay Patil, outgoing executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division of Pune, said, “Actually, the demand for water should have reduced as they (PMC) are implementing the 24x7 scheme. However, that’s not happening. The increase in demand is due to the scheme not being fully operational and also due to water distribution losses.”

Pune city gets water from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, Bhama-Askhed and Pawna dams. A senior official of the PMC water department said, “The water budget must consider the increase in population. Water demand has increased by 0.5 TMC every year due to the rising population of the city. The norm has been set by the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).”