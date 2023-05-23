Rotational water cuts in some areas in Pune from May 25

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a cut in water supply for one day a week- every Thursday in the city from May 18. However, the civic body has now issued a weekly schedule for when the water supply will be interrupted on a rotational basis as it becomes difficult to restore water service in some parts of the city. Areas including Suncity Road, Vitthalwadi areas, and Ambegaon Shiv Shrusti will not get water supply on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The water supply will be affected in Dhankawadi, Vadgaon, Ambegaon, Katraj, Yeolewadi, and other areas from May 25, said officials.

Anirudhha Pawaskar, head of water department, PMC, said, “It was observed that after the water cut on Thursday, some areas, mainly dependent on the Vadgaon plant did not get normal water supply for the next two to three days. Considering this instead of introducing water cuts on Thursday, these areas will face water cuts on a rotational basis.

Areas including Suncity Road, Vitthalwadi areas, and Ambegaon Shiv Shrusti will not get water supply on Monday. On Tuesday, Agam Mandir, Jambulwadi, and Wonder City areas will be affected, while on Wednesday Balajinagar, Ambegaon Pathar, and Bharti Vidyapeeth will face water cuts. On Thursday- Sahakarnagar, Dhankwadi, Gulabnagar, Rajmudra Society, while on Friday- Gujarwadi, Sukhsagarnagar, Mahaveernagar and on Saturday- Shantinagar, Sai Nagar areas will face water cuts and Sunday- Tilekarnagar, Kolte Patil Society, Pisoli, Escon Temple and Yeolewadi.