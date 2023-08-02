‘Katraj-Kondhwa road project to be complete by March 2024’

PUNE fter multiple delays, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will complete the Katraj-Kondhwa road projectk by March 2024, said Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, on Wednesday. Due to the high cost of land acquisition, PMC has not been able to carry out the work. By considering all these factors, PMC decided to bring down the road width from 84 metres to 50 metres. (HT PHOTO)

According to Kumar, state government has already approved ₹200 crore under the supplementary budget for the project.

“We will get the funds soon and start the land acquisition work. The cost for land acquisition for the project is ₹280 crore,” he said.

Due to the high cost of land acquisition, PMC has not been able to carry out the work. By considering all these factors, PMC decided to bring down the road width from 84 metres to 50 metres.

“The land acquisition work will be complete by October this year,” said Kumar.

As Katraj-Kondhwa road’s facing traffic snarls due to ongoing rains, the municipal commissioner has planned to conduct a site visit of the stretch in the coming week.

Commuters are irked as several potholes have developed on the road. The civic body is planning to clear all these potholes by using cold mix.

Earlier last month, PMC decided to acquire a land parcel at Katraj Square at a cost of ₹21.57 crore, marking the first step towards the resolution of one of the oldest traffic problems in the area. Once the acquisition of the land is complete, it will help to resolve the traffic problem at Katraj Chowk.

Officials at PMC said the proposal for the same is currently put up before the standing committee, which is likely to take the decision soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON