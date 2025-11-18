Pune Navale bridge mishap: Fresh study sought for accident stretch

Pune divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has directed the authorities to take strict action against those who violate traffic rules, and to swiftly implement both short-term and long-term safety measures along the accident-prone Navale bridge corridor. Pulkundwar was speaking at a review meeting held Monday at the state legislature complex to discuss improvements in Pune city’s traffic management, following the recent fatal accident at Navale bridge. Pulkundwar was speaking at a review meeting held Monday at the state legislature complex to discuss improvements in Pune city’s traffic management, following the recent fatal accident at Navale bridge. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was attended by Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Yogesh Mhase; Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi; Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore; additional commissioner of police (Pune city) Manoj Patil; National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Pune project director Sanjay Kadam; and other senior officials. Owner and CEO of the Save LIFE Foundation, Piyush Tiwari, joined the meeting via video conferencing.

Pulkundwar said, “The serious accident at Navale bridge requires immediate investigation by all concerned departments. The Save LIFE Foundation had conducted a detailed study three to four years ago on the causes of accidents between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale bridge, and submitted recommendations which led to several coordinated improvements by various agencies. However, given the recent accident, we have directed the Save LIFE Foundation to undertake a fresh study of the stretch, in collaboration with all government bodies. We need a comprehensive re-evaluation of this corridor. The recent tragedy shows that further improvements are still necessary.”

Save LIFE’s Tiwari assured that the organisation would submit its report within two weeks.

Emphasising zero tolerance towards traffic violations, Pulkundwar said, “There must be strict enforcement against anyone violating traffic rules. Every violator should be penalised, and if someone violates the rules more than three times, their driving licence must be suspended as per regulations. If violations continue even after that, their vehicles should be seized.”

He also instructed that the district collector hold a monthly road safety review meeting and ensure that all action points recommended in previous meetings are completed on time. He added that the road-owning authority is responsible for keeping roads in good condition and ensuring smooth traffic flow. “If the road is not maintained properly, action will be taken against the concerned authority by the district magistrate,” he warned.

Stressing the need for proper infrastructure on highways, Pulkundwar directed agencies to install rumblers, traffic signboards, warning boards, and barriers at required locations. He also asked the Save LIFE Foundation to analyse traffic congestion points and accident hotspots in the city; identify road design flaws; and recommend improvements. Agencies were instructed to act swiftly on these recommendations.

MC Ram said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had deployed traffic wardens at locations where major road and bridge construction works are underway. We are providing traffic wardens at all critical construction zones to ensure traffic discipline. Private NGOs should also be involved in traffic management efforts.”

Whereas PMRDA commissioner Mhase said, “Immediate action was necessary on blackspot-related issues.” District collector Dudi highlighted the need for an integrated traffic control centre for Pune city. “A study of the Hyderabad control centre model is essential, and steps should be initiated to develop a similar integrated system for Pune,” he said.

Eight people lost their lives in a horrific accident that took place recently on November 13 at Pune’s Navale bridge. Now, another accident has taken place in the same area on Monday at around 1 pm. This time, four to five vehicles collided with each other on Bhumkar bridge. As per preliminary information, three vehicles suffered damage but no one was injured in this accident. Following the crash, heavy traffic congestion was reported at the spot. According to the details received, vehicles coming down the steep slope lost control and rammed into each other, leading to the accident. This resulted in major traffic buildup in the area. After being alerted, the police immediately rushed to the scene and began efforts to streamline traffic.