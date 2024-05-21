Pune police arrest father of minor who ploughed Porsche into bike, killing 2

The Pune police arrested the father of a teenager involved in a fatal car accident on Tuesday morning. The police have also arrested the owners (licence holders) of two restaurants and a staff member for serving alcohol to the minor. The action was taken after the police discovered that the Porsche car, which the father had bought for his son in March this year, had not yet been registered. HT Photo

The Pune police on Tuesday morning detained the father of the 17-year-old teenager - who was involved in a car accident that killed two people - from Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar. According to a senior official, the boy's father, a prominent builder, was later brought to Pune and arrested.

"The father was trying to evade arrest ever since the offence was registered against him. This morning, we detained him, and after he was brought to Pune, there was a formal arrest," said Amitesh Kumar, Pune Police Commissioner, earlier in the morning.

Among those arrested were Pralhad Bhutada, owner of Cosie, and Sandip Sangale, owner of Blak Club. "We arrested the licence holders of two restaurants and one more person late last night, and they will be produced in court today," said Amitesh Kumar.

The minor's father is a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was without a registration number. In addition to many significant projects, the developer also controls a famous club in the city and has built a star hotel.

This development comes a day after the teenager's father and four others, including the owners of restaurants Cosie and Blak Club, along with their managers, were booked under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for "failing to do his duty as a guardian".

According to officials, the Yerawada police arrested the father for allowing the minor to drive a vehicle without a licence, while restaurant owners and staff were booked for serving liquor to a minor.

The police have invoked section 3 (no person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving licence), 5 (owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle is responsible for ensuring that no one who doesn't meet the provisions of sections 3 or 4 drives the vehicle), and 199A (use of the motor vehicle by the juvenile presumed to be with the consent of the guardian) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, as well as section 75 (punishment if any person having control of a child assaults, abandons, abuses, or wilfully neglects the child) and 77 (punishment for exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The action was taken after the police discovered that the Porsche car, which the father had bought for his son in March this year, had not yet been registered.