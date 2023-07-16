Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest 4, foil robbery attempt

PUNE: Police said that they got information about a group of people present at a service road near Rahatani. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four persons including a minor who were attempting a robbery and seized koytas, swords, and chilli powder from them in Wakad on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vyankatesh Suresh Naik 24, Chetan Kakasaheb Waghmare 23, Shekhar Kaluram Jambure 19, all residents of Kalewadi, and a minor. They were apprehended and booked for an attempt at a robbery at Jagtap Dairy Chowk on Saturday.

Police said that they got information about a group of people present at a service road near Rahatani. Acting on the tip, a police team set up a trap, arrested the suspects, and detained one juvenile.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused hatched a robbery plan and were about to execute it, but a timely intervention by police foiled their plot.

Police have seized one sword, two koytas, chilli powder, 2 mobile handsets worth ₹5,500, and one motorcycle worth ₹15,000.

A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station under IPC sections 399, 402, and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON