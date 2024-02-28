Pune Police arrest suspect from Bengal linked to MD Drug case

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the MD drug case, the Pune police have arrested a suspect hailing from Malda in Bengal. This development marks another milestone in the efforts to dismantle the network involved in the illegal distribution and consumption of drugs in the region. According to Police, he was in contact with other arrested accused including Sandeep Dhuniya, and as per police information, he was one of the seven absconded suspects in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sunil Barman. According to Police, he was in contact with other arrested accused including Sandeep Dhuniya, and as per police information, he was one of the seven absconded suspects in this case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A team of Crime Branch Pune went to West Bengal to connect a few missing links in the case wherein drugs worth ₹3500 crore have been seized so far. As of now, police have arrested Barman and interrogation is going on, after which he will be brought to Pune.

According to officials Burman is said to have frequently visited Pune, establishing connections with key players within the illicit drug trade.

He reportedly played a significant role in facilitating the transportation and distribution of MD drugs from Pune to other states. Investigators are now focusing on extracting valuable information from the apprehended individual to further their understanding of the operational dynamics of the drug cartel.

The MD drug case has been a matter of grave concern for authorities, with its far-reaching implications on public health and safety. In recent months, Pune has witnessed a surge in drug-related incidents, prompting law enforcement agencies to intensify their crackdown on drug peddlers and suppliers operating in the region.

The crime branch thus far have arrested Vaibhav Mane, Ajay Karosia, Haidar Sheikh, Bhimaji Sabale, Yuvraj Bhujbal, Divesh Bhutiya, Sandeep Kumar, and Ayub Makandar.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking networks, Pune police have seized a staggering 1,688 kilograms of MD drugs with an estimated value of ₹3,276 crores. The operation, which spanned multiple cities including Pune, Delhi, and Sangli, resulted in the arrest of eight individuals allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade.

According to Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, “During the Delhi seizure, it is revealed that the drug manufactured in the Pune district, drug syndicate involved using courier services to dispatch MD drugs to international destinations, notably London, from Delhi. We are investigating more in this case.’’