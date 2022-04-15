Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and his two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur.
According to the FIR, the couple was in a live-in relationship before marriage. Later, the duo used to have frequent fights as Amol suspected his wife’s character, forcing the latter to live separately.
Around 10 am on Wednesday, the accused forcefully put his wife in a car near a housing society in Kharadi when the woman was at her house. She raised an alarm and threw her phone during the melee. A passer-by informed the police control room.
The investigation team rushed to the spot and scanned CCTV camera footage and carried out technical analysis of phone call records. The team learnt that the accused were in Phaltan and a team nabbed the three accused.
The arrests were made under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Rohidas Pawar, ACP Kishore Jadhav and senior inspector Sunil Jadhav. The team included Sachin Kute, Bunty Saswadkar, Sandeep Yelle, Ganesh Handagar and Subhash Awhad. Jadhav said, “The accused confessed to the abduction and are in police custody.”
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
