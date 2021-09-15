Pune Police ban on selfies, photography at Ganpati mandaps, temples

PUNE The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding.

With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much a possibility, people stepping out in large numbers to celebrate the festival are being discouraged.

Joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve, on Wednesday afternoon, issued orders to the Faraskhana, Vishrambaug, Khadak, Samarth, and Deccan Gymkhana police stations in this regard.

“As crowding was seen on the first five days of Ganpati this decision was taken for the safety of people and to stop the spread of infection,” said commissioner Shisve.

Special branch officials have been asked to chip-in to monitor the situation in front of temples and at mandaps.

The Pune police have enhanced their round-the-clock bandobast along Shivaji road, where a majority of the prominent Ganpati mandals and temples are located.