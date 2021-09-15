Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Police ban on selfies, photography at Ganpati mandaps, temples
Guard stopping a person from taking a picture at Dagdusheth Ganpati temple in Pune, on September 15. The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)
Guard stopping a person from taking a picture at Dagdusheth Ganpati temple in Pune, on September 15. The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)
pune news

Pune Police ban on selfies, photography at Ganpati mandaps, temples

The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST

PUNE The Pune police have decided not to allow people to take selfies or any photographs at the Ganpati mandaps and in front of Ganpati temples in the city, to avoid crowding.

With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much a possibility, people stepping out in large numbers to celebrate the festival are being discouraged.

Joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve, on Wednesday afternoon, issued orders to the Faraskhana, Vishrambaug, Khadak, Samarth, and Deccan Gymkhana police stations in this regard.

“As crowding was seen on the first five days of Ganpati this decision was taken for the safety of people and to stop the spread of infection,” said commissioner Shisve.

Special branch officials have been asked to chip-in to monitor the situation in front of temples and at mandaps.

The Pune police have enhanced their round-the-clock bandobast along Shivaji road, where a majority of the prominent Ganpati mandals and temples are located.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.