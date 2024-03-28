 Pune police bust chemical toddy racket in Sangamner; two arrested - Hindustan Times
Pune police bust chemical toddy racket in Sangamner; two arrested

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 28, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Acting on intelligence reports, on March 23, Pune city police conducted a raid in Sangamner, resulting in the arrest of two people

The city police raided a factory in Sangamner which comes under Ahmednagar district for illegally producing chemicals used for the manufacturing of toddy. They seized 2217 kg of chloral hydrate powder valued at around 58.46 lakh from a factory

The accused have been identified as Pralhad Ranganath Bhandari (61) from Mundhawa and Nilesh Vilas Bangar (40) from Ambegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Acting on intelligence reports, on March 23, Pune city police conducted a raid in Sangamner, resulting in the arrest of two people.

The accused have been identified as Pralhad Ranganath Bhandari (61) from Mundhawa and Nilesh Vilas Bangar (40) from Ambegaon.

Police initially got information about Bhandari and who he is involved in supplying CH to make artificial chemical based toddy across toddy sellers in the city.

After his arrest police seized 142 kg CH market worth of 2.95 lakh and registered an offence against him at Mundhwa police station.

During his interrogation, it is revealed that Bangar supplied CH to Bhandari. Hence police arrested him from Khadki and raided his factory in Sangamner.

