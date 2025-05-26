Pune police bust drug racket run by ‘Lady Don’ Kalyani Deshpande; 20 kg ganja seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday busted a ganja smuggling racket allegedly operated by notorious criminal Kalyani Deshpande and her gang. Acting on a tip-off, authorities arrested her husband and two other relatives involved in the illegal operation. Thecases against Kalyani range from charges under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to allegations of murder and financial fraud. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action was taken by the anti-narcotics cell of the Pimpri Chinchwad police. During routine patrolling on Pashan-Sus Road, police got information about Kalyani and her drug racket operating from the Kalyani Collection shop and her residence.

Acting on the tip, police raided the shop located in Bavdhan. During the raid, police arrested her husband Umesh Suryakant Deshpande, 56, her niece Ashwarya Abhisekh Ranawade alias Ashwarya Nilesh Deshpande, 22, and Ashwarya’s husband Abhisekh Ranawade, 32. However, the search for the Kalyani alias Jayashree Deshpande is underway.

During the raid, police seized 20.73 kilograms of ganja, three mobile phones, ₹700 cash, total valued at ₹11,27,700.

Sandeep Doiphode, DCP (crime) Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “During the investigation, it was found that prime accused Kalyani supplied ganja to these three arrested accused in order to further the sale. Soon we will arrest the Kalyani in this case.”

Police said Abhisekh Ranawade is the on-record criminal, and he was booked earlier by Faraskhana, Vishrambaug and Market Yard police station for various crimes.

Kalyani has more than two dozen cases registered against her in the last two decades. These range from charges under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to allegations of murder and financial fraud.

She was also operating a sex racket from her bungalow in the Sus area of Pune. Her network was far-reaching, allegedly involving hoteliers and links to organised crime groups.

In 2016, Kalyani was convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment—a rare judgment involving both PITA and MCOCA. According to police she was released from jail in 2023-24.