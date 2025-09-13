Pune police bust illegal cannabis factory in Ganj Peth; woman arrested

The raid was conducted by a team from the Khadak Police Station based on intelligence inputs. Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a premises located behind Trishul Mitra Mandal and uncovered a large-scale illegal operation. (Shutterstock)

During the raid, police seized 351 kg of cannabis powder stored in seven sacks (worth ₹70,330), 280 cannabis pills (balls) weighing 24 kg (worth ₹28,000), production equipment, including machines, stoves, grinders, weighing scales, utensils, and a refrigerator used to store the drugs.

According to police, Rohini Chavan, a resident of Ganj Peth, had been illegally manufacturing cannabis products, including powder and pills, in a room adjacent to her home. The operation was uncovered after constable Ashish Chavan filed a formal complaint following the tip-off.

Officers initially apprehended the accused near her home while she was carrying cannabis pills in plastic bags. A subsequent search of her residence led to the discovery of the secret manufacturing unit.

All seized items have been sent for forensic testing, and police confirmed that the accused did not possess any legal license for the production or distribution of cannabis-based substances.