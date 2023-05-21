Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad cops bust IPL betting rackets

PUNE: A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Section 25(c) of the Indian Telegraph Act and further leads to be investigated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Anti Extortion squad of the Pune city police busted an IPL cricket match betting racket by arresting three persons from Dharmashree Signature Society in Kondhwa. The incident happened on Saturday evening during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, police said.

The accused, Wasim Sheikh, Ikrama Mulla, and Musabin Bashaib were detained by the police. Jitesh Mehta, a pub owner, and bookie Akshay Tiwari have been booked, police said.

According to police, they got a tip-off about a group of people including bookies, who were involved in IPL cricket match betting in a housing society in Kondhwa. After confirmation, police raided the premises and seized mobile phones, sim cards, and laptops from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Section 25(c) of the Indian Telegraph Act and further leads to be investigated.

In another case, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked nine persons from a flat from the Kolte Patil project on Marunji Road in Hinjewadi on Saturday night.

The accused, Vaibhav Dikkar, Sachin Ajage, Vikas Lende, Omkar Bhand, Ashish Deshmukh, Mahesh Kale, Ram Bhanushali, Vikas Chavan, and Prakash Tejwani were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420, 34 and sections 4(a) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and sections 25 (c ) of the Indian Telegraph ACT.

During the raid, police seized material worth of ₹4.81 lakh including two laptops,13 mobile handsets, one fibre Wi-Fi and four diaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON