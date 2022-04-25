Pune Police crime branch seize cache of 11 weapons worth Rs3.35 lakh

The Pune Police crime branch has recovered a cache of 11 illegal weapons and 14 live rounds from four people including one dealer. The value of the seized weapons is estimated to be ₹3,35,600.

The information was issued by the additional commissioner of police, crime, Pune Police at a press briefing on Monday.

The first to be arrested was Dnyaneshwar alias Rudra Sarjerao Dukre, 21, a resident of Shani Shingnapur in Nevasa area of Ahmednagar, according to the police. He is a native of Ghansangvi in Jalna. He was found in possession of three firearms and six live rounds during his arrest on April 18 in the area around Kesnand road in Wagholi. At his house in Ahmednagar, police seized three more weapons and three more live rounds.

He was arrested after the officials of unit 6 learned about a possible weapon sale in Wagholi. The police claim to have set a trap and caught Dukre after which a case under Sections 3 and 5(25) of the Arms Act was registered at Lonikand police station. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody till April 25.

During his police custody remand, he divulged information about the people who had bought weapons from him. Nikhil alias Sunny Balasaheb Pawar, 23, a resident of Loni Kalbhor area of Pune, Yuvraj Bapu Gund, 24, a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar, and Amol Navnath Tambe, 27, also a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar, according to a statement issued by unit 6.

Pawar was found in possession of two firearms and two rounds, Gund was found with one firearm and one live round, and Tambe was found with two weapons and two rounds, according to the police.