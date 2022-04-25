Pune Police crime branch seize cache of 11 weapons worth Rs3.35 lakh
The Pune Police crime branch has recovered a cache of 11 illegal weapons and 14 live rounds from four people including one dealer. The value of the seized weapons is estimated to be ₹3,35,600.
The information was issued by the additional commissioner of police, crime, Pune Police at a press briefing on Monday.
The first to be arrested was Dnyaneshwar alias Rudra Sarjerao Dukre, 21, a resident of Shani Shingnapur in Nevasa area of Ahmednagar, according to the police. He is a native of Ghansangvi in Jalna. He was found in possession of three firearms and six live rounds during his arrest on April 18 in the area around Kesnand road in Wagholi. At his house in Ahmednagar, police seized three more weapons and three more live rounds.
He was arrested after the officials of unit 6 learned about a possible weapon sale in Wagholi. The police claim to have set a trap and caught Dukre after which a case under Sections 3 and 5(25) of the Arms Act was registered at Lonikand police station. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody till April 25.
During his police custody remand, he divulged information about the people who had bought weapons from him. Nikhil alias Sunny Balasaheb Pawar, 23, a resident of Loni Kalbhor area of Pune, Yuvraj Bapu Gund, 24, a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar, and Amol Navnath Tambe, 27, also a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar, according to a statement issued by unit 6.
Pawar was found in possession of two firearms and two rounds, Gund was found with one firearm and one live round, and Tambe was found with two weapons and two rounds, according to the police.
Covid-19: Haryana to provide free booster doses to all aged between 18 and 59
The Haryana government on Monday said it will provide free booster Covid-19 vaccine doses to those between 18 and 59 years of age in government hospitals. The state government will bear the expense and will spend ₹300 crore for the same, news agency ANI reported. The move comes days after the Delhi government made precautionary or booster doses available free of cost for people aged between 18 and 59 years in government hospitals.
Hanuman Chalisa row: HC dismisses Rana couple's plea seeking cancellation of FIR
The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana seeking cancellation of an FIR registered against them in connection with the call for chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. The high court, however, directed the Maharashtra Police to provide a notice of 72 hours to the Rana couple before arresting them.
Mandir and masjid remove loudspeakers in UP town. Say it sends a message
The biggest temple and a mosque in Uttar Praddesh's Badagaon town have taken down their loudspeakers after a meeting between the temple priest and mosque's imam, who decided to send a message on communal harmony. Temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and imam Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam said they jointly decided to bring down the loudspeakers that were used in the temple and mosque for decades.
Covid-19: Karnataka to issue advisory on face masks in public, says minister
With several states making wearing of masks mandatory in the wake of a rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country, Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday that the state government will soon issue an advisory regarding wearing of masks in public areas. The minister's remarks came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a review meeting to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the state.
Meghalaya: New panel to ascertain compliance to SC, NGT directions on coal
Justice (retired) BP Katakey, who has been appointed by the Meghalaya high court for recommending measures to be taken by the state government in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on coal-related issues, has expressed confidence of completing justice Katakey's task.
