Pune police custody of four in Mercedes accident case extended by 2 days

A Pune court on Thursday extended the police custody of four men arrested in connection with the death of a youth after their speeding Mercedes rammed into a two-wheeler near the Vadgaon flyover on May 3. Earlier, the court had remanded the car’s driver and three co-passengers to police custody till May 8. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when a speeding Mercedes hit a two-wheeler carrying two youths — Kunal Manoj Hushar (23) and Pradyot Deepak Pujari (21), both residents of Chinchwad. Kunal died on the spot due to the impact, while Pradyot sustained serious injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Sambhaji Kadam confirmed the extension, stating that the accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their earlier remand.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amrit C Birajdar, in his order, observed: “This is another crime registered after the much-publicised Porsche car case in Pune a few months ago. From the remand report and case diary, it is evident that the other passengers in the vehicle were also found in a drunken state and are, therefore, accused of the crime.”

The court further noted, “Considering the nature of the crime, the stage of investigation, and the necessity of the accused’s presence with the Investigating Officer (IO) for further inquiry, extension of police custody is essential. However, instead of three days as sought, the court is granting two days of custody.”

The defence advocate argued that the case was being exaggerated and termed it a simple road accident. He claimed that the accused were booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — culpable homicide — under pressure, whereas the case merited charges under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106, and 125 of the BNS.

An FIR was registered at Sinhgad Road police station against the car’s driver and three co-passengers, all of whom were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Rajendra Bhosale (27), the driver, and a resident of Pradhikaran, Nigdi; Vedant Indersingh Rajput (28), also from Pradhikaran; Shreyas Ramkrishna Solanki (25), a resident of Morevasti, Pimpri-Chinchwad; and Nikhil Milind Ranavade (26), a resident of Aundh village.