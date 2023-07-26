Pune police to study contractual recruitment by Mumbai cops

PUNE: To maintain the law-and-order situation more effectively, the Pune Police Department is considering implementing the Mumbai Police model of recruiting police personnel on a contractual basis. Pune police department is considering implementing the Mumbai counterpart model of recruiting police personnel on contractual basis. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On Tuesday, the State government sanctioned the outsourcing of 3,000 additional personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Cooperation (MSSC) to address a workforce shortage in the Mumbai Police force. Following this development, the Pune Police Department may consider hiring additional personnel for the city’s upcoming seven new police stations.

In this regard, Pune City Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaar said no decision will be taken without studying the Mumbai police model in detail.

“As of now, we have not prepared any such proposal. We must first thoroughly examine the proposal submitted by the Mumbai police before planning. But, for the time being, we are not considering any such idea,” he said.

Kumaar went on to say that this is not a contractual hiring of police officers. MSSC is also a police department, thus we cannot refer to it as contractual hiring.

On the newly built police stations in the city, Kumaar said, “New police stations in city limits are lined up but for these police stations, recruitment will be done through regular police recruitment. Recently city police have recruited 800 constables and training of the candidates is going on. After finishing their training, they will join the force soon.”

In the midst of the city’s deteriorating law-and-order situation, human rights activist Shrikant Jogdan stated, “Considering the increasing crime rate and increasing population of Pune, the city police require more personnel to ensure safety and security of the citizens.”