Pune police get five advanced drones to monitor crime hotspots

The city police have received five advanced drones to monitor hotspots, said officials. It has set up an integrated command centre and control room for its ambitious ₹466 crore mass surveillance CCTV project. It has set up an integrated command centre and control room for its ambitious ₹ 466 crore mass surveillance CCTV project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “The new comprehensive surveillance system for Pune city will be leveraged to ensure effective policing where the trouble spots and criminals can be accurately pinpointed through the usage of AI.”

“Also, five thermal imaging drone cameras for robust surveillance and tracking of suspects on the run have been pressed into action,” he said.

Kumar had placed an order for these drones following the gang-rape at Bopdev Ghat in October 2024.

As part of the surveillance project, new Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded CCTV cameras are also being fixed in phases across the city. In the first phase, 1500 CCTV cameras will be fixed out of the total 2,866 CCTVs, said officials.

According to the police, the AI-enabled CCTVs are being installed to prevent serious and petty crimes ranging from robbery and assault, theft, hooliganism, road encroachments, traffic congestion, security at public locations and installations and keeping a watch on the criminals.