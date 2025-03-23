Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune police get five advanced drones to monitor crime hotspots

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 23, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Pune police acquire five drones and set up a command centre for a ₹466 crore surveillance project to enhance safety and track criminals using AI.

The city police have received five advanced drones to monitor hotspots, said officials. It has set up an integrated command centre and control room for its ambitious 466 crore mass surveillance CCTV project.

share
It has set up an integrated command centre and control room for its ambitious <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>466 crore mass surveillance CCTV project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
It has set up an integrated command centre and control room for its ambitious 466 crore mass surveillance CCTV project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “The new comprehensive surveillance system for Pune city will be leveraged to ensure effective policing where the trouble spots and criminals can be accurately pinpointed through the usage of AI.”

“Also, five thermal imaging drone cameras for robust surveillance and tracking of suspects on the run have been pressed into action,” he said.

Kumar had placed an order for these drones following the gang-rape at Bopdev Ghat in October 2024.

As part of the surveillance project, new Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded CCTV cameras are also being fixed in phases across the city. In the first phase, 1500 CCTV cameras will be fixed out of the total 2,866 CCTVs, said officials.

According to the police, the AI-enabled CCTVs are being installed to prevent serious and petty crimes ranging from robbery and assault, theft, hooliganism, road encroachments, traffic congestion, security at public locations and installations and keeping a watch on the criminals.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On