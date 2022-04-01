Pune Police initiate probe into ordering of swords by courier firm

The Swargate Police said that a prominent courier company had brought two swords to Pune to be delivered to the customers.

Police inspector Ashok Indalkar, incharge of Swargate police station, carried out checks at the courier hub in the area after concrete information about the arrival of the weapons was received by the police station.

He said that the swords had come from Punjab and Ludhiana and efforts were on to trace the customers who had ordered them and they will be questioned in connection with the order.

The Swargate Police said that the process of registration of a first information report (FIR) was underway in connection with the case.