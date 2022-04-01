Pune Police initiate probe into ordering of swords by courier firm
The Swargate Police said that a prominent courier company had brought two swords to Pune to be delivered to the customers.
Police inspector Ashok Indalkar, incharge of Swargate police station, carried out checks at the courier hub in the area after concrete information about the arrival of the weapons was received by the police station.
He said that the swords had come from Punjab and Ludhiana and efforts were on to trace the customers who had ordered them and they will be questioned in connection with the order.
The Swargate Police said that the process of registration of a first information report (FIR) was underway in connection with the case.
Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
Ludhiana | Plot holders, developers of illegal colonies accuse GLADA of harassment
After Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies that don't have no-objection certificates (NOCs), residents and plot holders of these areas accused the development authority of harassment. Members of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Gill constituency MLA Jiwan Sangowal, also met the chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Kumar over the issue on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.
Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune
In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building. Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries.
Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details
A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL's office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said. General manager of HRECL, Deepak Kundu, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.
No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar
Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work. Rajbhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry.
