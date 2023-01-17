Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police invoke MCOCA against Avinash Gupta gang

Pune police invoke MCOCA against Avinash Gupta gang

pune news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 13 members of a gang

Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 13 members of a gang (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 13 members of a gang (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 13 members of a gang.

The leader of the gang has been identified as Avinash Ramprasad Gupta (20), resident of Shivane area of Pune

Police had arrested Gupta and his nine aides and detained one minor in connection with a robbery of 28 lakh at Market Yard area in November last year. Three more accused are absconding.

The 12 people have been identified as Avinash Ramprasad Gupta (20), resident of Shivane; Adiya Ashok Marane (28), resident of Warje Malwadi; Ajay Bapu Diwate (23), resident of Warje; Nilesh Balu Gothe (20), resident of Mangalwar peth; Vishal Satish Kasabe (20), resident of Mangalwar peth; Deepak Om Prakash Sharma (19), resident of Shivane; Gurujan Singh Seva Singh (22), resident of Shivajinagar; Santosh Balu Pawar (23), resident of Panshet road; Sai Rajendra Kumbhar (19), resident of Khanapur and one minor, according to the police.

According to police, Gupta and his aides have been found to be involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, including robbery, rioting and others, lodged at different police stations across Pune city.

The proposal has been approved by Additional Commissioner of Police Ranjan Sharma.

Along with sections 395 (punishment for dacoity),397 (robbery or dacoity), 120(b), of Indian Penal Code, section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3(1)(ii) 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA, has been invoked in the case registered at Market Yards police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out