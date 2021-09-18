Pune police invoke Mcoca against criminal Govind Singh Tak, six others

Pune: The city police have invoked the 55th Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) case in the city and have booked six members of Govind Singh Tak under the stringent provisions of the anti-organised crime act.

Kothrud police had earlier arrested Tak and his aides, who were armed with sharp weapons, fleeing after burglary at Pancharatna Society in the early hours of July 5. A first information report (FIR) was lodged in the case at the Kothrud police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 397 (use of deadly weapon in dacoity) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

According to the police, Tak gang members were engaged in spreading fear in the society particularly Swargate area and were posing as ‘bhais’. A number of cases ranging from attempt to murder and other serious crimes are lodged against the accused. All of them were arrested and incarcerated in Yerwada prison. The Mcoca proposal was submitted to the additional commissioners office by zonal police commissioner Sagar Patil and was given in-principle approval for invoking stringent provisions of the act against the crime syndicate. ACP Sushma Chavan is the investigating officer in the case.

Pune police intensified its crackdown on criminal gangs following an incident in February when gangster Gajanan Marne, after his release from Taloja jail, and his aides took out a procession from Navi Mumbai to Pune on four-wheelers, causing much embarrassment to the city police. Marne was later arrested and multiple offences were lodged against him. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had expressed his unhappiness over the rally and asked the police to take strict action against all types of criminals.