Pune police issues traffic advisory for Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Pune city traffic police announced road closures and traffic diversions on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7pm on April 13 till 2am on April 14. Persons involved in emergency services from Sassoon Hospital will get entry from the gate near the dead house. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following roads will be closed or temporarily closed as per the requirement: Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, RTO Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk, Pune station to Maldhakka Chowk, Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, and Banerjee Chowk to Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk.

Traffic changes for the above-mentioned areas will be effective from 6 am on April 14 until the gatherings disperse.

Parking of vehicles on the following roads (except vehicles from emergency services) including Maldhakka Chowk-Bolhai Chowk-Pune station, Bolhai Chowk- Sadhu Waswani chowk, Bolhai Chowk- GPO chowk, Bolhai Chowk to Narpatgiri Chowk and Bolhai Chowk - Banerjee Chowk are banned.

People coming to offer prayers at Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in front of the district collector’s office can park their vehicles at SSPMS Ground, near RTO, Tukaram Shinde parking place near the station or Sassoon Colony.

Roads in the Arora Tower area will be closed or temporarily closed as per the requirement. This includes Dr Koyaji Road to Nehru Chowk, Iskcon temple to Dr Ambedkar statue, Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk, and MG Road to Naz Chowk.

There is no parking announced on Dorabji Chowk-Arora Tower- Tin Tofa Chowk, Arora Tower to Naz Chowk, Tarapor Road junction. Traffic changes for the above-mentioned areas will be effective from 6 am on April 14 until the gatherings disperse.