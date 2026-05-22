Pune police link Punawale mall firing to Bishnoi gang; 3 held

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang currently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala allegedly instructed shooters through a social media account to open fire at a furniture mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Punawale area last week, police officials said on Thursday. Police arrested three persons from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in connection with the firing at AJ Furniture Mall. The accused have been identified as Parveen Ramnivas, 22; Pankaj Kuldeep, 21; and Sagar Ajaypal, 21, all residents of Haryana. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police arrested three persons from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in connection with the firing at AJ Furniture Mall. The accused have been identified as Parveen Ramnivas, 22; Pankaj Kuldeep, 21; and Sagar Ajaypal, 21, all residents of Haryana. A local court remanded them to police custody till May 28.

According to police, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired around six rounds outside AJ Furniture Mall on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road in Punawale around 9.15 pm on May 16. Soon after the incident, an audio clip and screenshots of a social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral.

The FIR was registered at Ravet police station on May 17 based on a complaint filed by mall owner Jagdish Bishnoi.

During the investigation, police teams led by inspectors Sandip Sawant and Nitin Phatangare, assistant police inspector H V Mane and sub-inspectors Sameer Londhe and Mayuresh Salunkhe examined nearly 400 CCTV footage clips from the mall and surrounding areas.

Investigators later traced the suspects through a lodge where they had allegedly stayed after the attack. Following a four-day operation in Haryana and Uttarakhand, a police team led by Mane apprehended the trio in Haridwar.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused acted on instructions allegedly issued by gang members Aarzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Kuldeep alias Kashish. Officials said Aarzoo is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while Lonkar is wanted in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Kuldeep alias Kashish was arrested in 2022 for his alleged role in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and is currently in jail.

A senior police officer said the accused told investigators during questioning that they had received instructions through a social media account allegedly operated by Kashish from inside jail. Police also alleged that Aarzoo Bishnoi arranged pistols, cartridges and money through intermediaries.

“We are verifying claims regarding Kashish’s role. He is currently in jail and may also be added as an accused in the case,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivaji Pawar said CCTV footage showed accused Parveen and Pankaj opening fire at the mall, while Ajaypal allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy.

Police said the accused were allegedly promised ₹2.5 lakh to carry out the attack. After receiving an advance payment and firearms, Parveen and Pankaj allegedly travelled to Pune using private transport.

Investigators further said the accused procured a stolen motorcycle through local contacts and used it during the attack. A separate offence regarding the theft of the motorcycle had already been registered at the Kharadi police station.

According to the FIR, on May 7, an unidentified person allegedly made a WhatsApp call from an international number to Ashokkumar Bishnoi, business partner of the complainant, demanding ₹2 crore as extortion money and threatening to kill him if the demand was not met.

Police said Ashokkumar refused to pay the amount. Subsequently, on the night of May 16, two armed men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire towards Jagdish Bishnoi while he was inside the mall. He escaped unhurt.