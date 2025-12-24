Pune police PRO suspended for misuse of authority

Pune: A public relations officer posted at the Pune police commissionerate has been suspended for allegedly misusing his position and attempting to exert undue influence on senior police inspectors in criminal investigations and inquiries into applications. Representative image (HT)

The suspended officer has been identified as assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) Pravin Vitthal Ghadge, who was working with the Bharosa Cell and was also entrusted with the responsibility of public relations officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Nikhil Pingale said Ghadge took undue advantage of his proximity to police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and allegedly contacted investigating officers and senior police inspectors at various police stations over phone to influence ongoing criminal investigations and application inquiries.

According to the police, Ghadge allegedly falsely conveyed to officers that the police commissioner had directed them to act on certain applications, even though no such instructions had been issued. It was found out that he misused his designation as public relations officer to interfere in investigations without informing senior authorities.

Following complaints, an inquiry was conducted through an assistant commissioner of police and the probe concluded that Ghadge had interfered unnecessarily in investigations and inquiries, exerted undue pressure on investigating officers, and acted in a manner unbecoming of a police officer.

It said Ghatge’s conduct amounted to dereliction of duty, indiscipline, and behaviour that could obstruct lawful police action against accused persons, while also tarnishing the image of the police force.

Based on the report, DCP (crime) Nikhil Pingale ordered the suspension of ASI Ghadge.