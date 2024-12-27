Pune police register 16 cases involving banned nylon manja in past five years

Despite the ban on the manufacture, sale and use of the harmful nylon manja since 2017, the sharp, glass-coated thread is commonly available in Pune. So much so that the police have registered at least 16 cases involving the nylon manja in Pune city in the past five years, with the highest number of cases (seven) registered in 2023. The dangerous trend continues this year as well with four such cases registered by the police till December 15. Nylon manja continues to be available in the market, especially on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the festival during which kites are flown in the skies. (HT PHOTO)

The state government introduced the ban on nylon manja in 2017 citing concerns over the safety of human beings, animals (especially birds) and the environment. The government also imposed penalties for violation of the ban, including a fine of up to ₹5,000 and imprisonment of up to three years. However, nylon manja continues to be available in the market, especially on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Hindu festival during which kites are flown in the skies.

According to information shared by the RESQ Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that has partnered with the forest department, at least 327 cases of manja injuries were reported in 2023 whereas in the first 17 days of January 2024, the NGO tackled 40 cases of birds that had suffered manja injuries. At the same time, the fire department received 20 calls from across the city regarding birds stuck due to manja. This month too, the city reported two separate incidents wherein two people were seriously injured due to manja. These incidents occurred at Market Yard and Shivane.

Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “The glass, metal-coated manja is banned in Maharashtra due to its harmful nature and because it poses a serious environmental threat. Strict action will be taken against offenders. We urge citizens to avoid using this harmful thread and opt for more eco-friendly options that are available in the market.”

Lokesh Bapat and Mukund Shinde, members of the Pune-based ‘Tell Us’, said, “Every year, some day before and after the Sankranti festival, we go to Taljai Hill and collect kites and manja thread stuck in the trees, bushes or any other areas where it can harm wildlife as well as human beings. During this drive, we collect four to five bags of such items. Many a time, we also rescue birds tangled in this harmful thread. We appeal to citizens to conduct this drive in other areas of Pune district as well.”

Lokesh Bapat added, “For the last few years, we have been writing to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about taking strict action against manja. However, the PMC only issues an awareness notice which is not enough to prevent the use of this banned thread. The authorities must come up with a strong action plan and rather than just focusing on the selling part, attention should also be given to the manufacture of this manja.”