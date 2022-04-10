Pune police register 74th MCOCA case against Bibwewadi gang
PUNE Continuing with his crackdown on organised crime gangs and groups operating in the city, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has booked a gang of 12 criminals under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act.
The gang was operating in Bibvewadi, Sukhsagar nagar, Katraj, Parvati, Dattawadi, Janta vasahat and Wadgaondhayari areas of the city. The gang members have been identified as Ganesh Baban Jagdale, Gaurav Basant Buge, Shubham Prakash Rokade, Rohit Vijay Avchare, Rohan Raju Londhe, Saurabh Dattu Sarvade, Akash Surajnath Sahani, Rishikesh Vitthal Salunke, Anis Farouque Sayyed, Akash Suresh Shilimkar, Aditya Sanjay Nalawade, Ajay Kalidas Akhade, and Kunal Ravidas Gaikwad.
In the current year, it is the 11th gang booked by police commissioner Gupta under MCOCA ever since the crackdown began and the 74th MCOCA case lodged in the city since Gupta took over as the CP of Pune. According to the FIR, gang head Jagdish Jagdale and his associates opened two rounds of fire at their rival gang members and attempted to spread fear and terror in the suburbs. The gang members were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons and were disturbing law and order in the city, the police said. Bibvewadi senior police inspector (crime) Anita Hivarkar prepared a proposal for booking the gangsters under prevention of dangerous activities and acts and accordingly, the proposal was approved by the police top brass.
Amitabh Gupta said, “We have zero tolerance for organised crime and all steps are being taken to make life safe and secure for the citizens of Pune.”
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
‘Set your house in order first’: Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should set his house in order before commenting on other political parties. On Saturday Rahul, while speaking at an event, said “We had approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister (of UP), but she did not respond to the proposals.”
