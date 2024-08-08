 Pune police register four robbery cases - Hindustan Times
Pune police register four robbery cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 08, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Pune police report four recent robbery cases including thefts from a shop, garment store, flat, and house, with suspects identified but no arrests made yet.

Pune: The police have reported four robbery cases in the past three days.

Pune police have reported four robbery cases in the past three days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune police have reported four robbery cases in the past three days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Unidentified thieves burgled “Super Tyres” shop located at Swadesh Heights building opposite Agra Hotel in Kausar Baug and stole a laptop on Monday night. The crime came to light on Tuesday and the police claimed to have identified the accused as Faizan Rahman Shaikh, 22, of Saibabanagar. No arrest has been made yet, according to the police

In the second case, 50-year-old Kavita Harit Shah of Gemini Park Avenue in Mohammadwadi has lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of her garment shop located at NIBM Road and decamped with jewellery and cash worth 1.45 lakh on Monday night.

The Swargate police have lodged a theft case after thieves burgled a flat located at West View Housing Society and decamped with cash and valuables worth 1.88 lakh on Monday night. No arrest has been made so far.

In the fourth case, Vaishali Abhishekh Kulkarni has lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police stating that thieves broke open the grill lock of her father’s house and decamped with cash and valuables worth 30,000 when the latter had visited her home. The incident was reported between July 30 and August 6, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked theft offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused in the cases.

