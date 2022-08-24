Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi

Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi

pune news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:07 PM IST

Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials

Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police
Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials.

On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. As there was no elderly person with the girls the hotel staff called the police and they were rescued.

Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”

On Wednesday, Pune police contacted Delhi police and informed them about the incident. Parents had registered a missing complaint with Delhi police regarding the same.

Pune police have decided to keep these girls in the rehabilitation centre in Kondhwa and they will be handed over to family members soon.

