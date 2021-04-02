Pune police to focus on patrolling, nakabandi to avoid crowding

PUNE The city police will focus on patrolling and carry out nakabandi operations to avoid crowding at public places, as a part of the precautionary measures adopted by the administration to curb the spread of Covid cases.

After a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, joint commissioner in his order on Friday, urged the police officials to carry out intense patrolling post 6 pm urging residents to stay indoors and avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

“The curfew order will be imposed in the city under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Act and also under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner (law and order).

“We will also ensure that the establishments like hotels do not remain open during daytime as we have to ensure their closure as per the law. We are orienting our men for effective implementation of the restrictions on the ground,” he said.

As per the established procedure, after receiving guidelines from the government, the district collector issues prohibitory orders using the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897. Following this, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issues guidelines for the urban parts of the district and the police commissioners of respective areas bring out executive orders using Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and other relevant sections of the acts in vogue during such period.