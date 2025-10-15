PUNE: Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday did not mince his words when he said that the force will dismantle the city’s entire criminal ecosystem, stressing that arrests alone are not enough to curb the influence of gangs and gangsters. Referring to the ongoing crackdown on gangs led by Nilesh Ghaywal and Bandu Andekar, Kumar said that the police will target every layer that sustains organised crime—from street-level operatives to financiers, shelter providers, and those who publicly glorify violence. Pune police will dismantle city’s entire criminal ecosystem, warns CP

“Arresting gang members is not enough. We are going after their economic activities, backers, and supporters — including those who provide shelter or glorify criminals,” Kumar told Hindustan Times. “The entire criminal ecosystem will be destroyed. Whatever criminality is seen or unearthed will be finished off. Once they come out of jail, their economic system will have already been dismantled.”

Apart from sending out a stern message, Kumar’s remarks signal a clear shift from reactive/arrest-centric policing to a sustained, multi-pronged campaign aimed at dismantling the networks that allow these gangs to regroup after release.

He said that the police strategy now combines traditional enforcement with targeted financial investigations, legal action against facilitators, and community engagement to break the social and economic foundations of organised crime. “Anyone aiding criminality — by funding, sheltering or celebrating such elements — will face action,” he cautioned.

According to senior officers, the recent drives against the Ghaywal and Andekar networks have involved simultaneous raids, intelligence-led arrests, and follow-up probes into financial trails. While investigators secured custody of several gang members, parallel teams were identifying properties, businesses, and individuals suspected of materially supporting these gangs.

An officer involved in the operations said, “The goal is to strike where these gangs are most vulnerable — their money, logistics, and local influence. If we can disrupt their revenue streams and sever their ties with backers, they will not be able to re-establish dominance even after getting bail.”

Kumar acknowledged that policing alone cannot address the social factors that enable gangs to thrive; he said that the message is clear: the Pune police will not stop at arresting offenders. “We are pursuing the entire apparatus that enables organised crime. No one involved in this ecosystem will find a safe harbour,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune police have initiated the process to extradite fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who allegedly fled the country last month using a passport obtained by illegal means. He is wanted in multiple criminal cases registered across the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Nikhil Pingle confirmed that the department has formally approached the central government to issue a blue corner notice through Interpol. The notice seeks assistance in locating Ghaywal and gathering details about his identity, movements, and current whereabouts.